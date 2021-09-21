Allsup’s shooting led to maximum sentence

PORTALES, New Mexico– A repeat offender was given the maximum sentence for charges related to a shooting at Allsup’s in Portales.

On June 2, 2020, police responded to the Allsup’s on 2nd Street and Avenue J in reference to a call for shots fired, with a male subject injured.

When the victim attempted to wash his windshield, Ornelas yelled profanities and asked if he wanted to fight. According to prosecutors with the Ninth Judicial District, Ornelas pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot the victim in the chest at close range.

The victim had never seen Ornelas before, and suspected that Ornelas was high on methamphetamine.

The following is a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office:

Portales, NM – Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that on September 20, 2021, Oracio Ornelas, age 40, of Portales, was sentenced to twelve and one-half (12 ½) years in the Department of Corrections for Aggravated Battery (deadly weapon) and Receipt, Transportation or Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device by a Felon where he was found guilty by a Jury on June 15, 2021.

The Honorable Donna Mowrer presided over the case and sentenced Ornelas to the maximum sentence, twelve and one-half (12 ½) years in the Department of Corrections which includes an eight (8) year habitual offender enhancement. Judge Mowrer found that the Aggravated Battery (deadly weapon) to be a serious violent offense which will require Ornelas to serve 85% of that sentence before he is eligible to receive good time.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney, Quentin Ray, and Ornelas was represented by criminal defense attorney, Ralph Dowden, of Clovis.

End of release.