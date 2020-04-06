Amarillo nurse is heading to New York to help fight COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The medical field has been stretched thin due to COVID-19, especially in New York.

Amber Edwards, a local travel nurse will be heading to Brooklyn to join other nurses on the front lines there.

“It’s kind of my favorite place to work. I consider it a second home, so with all that’s happening it just seems like the natural thing to do is go back to the city and help,” said Edwards.

Edwards says it’s impossible for hospitals to anticipate a challenge like this.

“This is something you can’t predict and the supply issue, you just don’t know and the vent issue, I understand why they don’t have vents. You don’t prepare for these types of things. Your ICU may only have 48 beds, so you aren’t going to have 70 vents.” Edwards added.

Edwards says New York hospitals are much different from here in the High Plains.

Edwards says travel nursing is difficult and you have to be on the top of your game to do it. She said any medical professionals interested in becoming a travel nurse, should reach out to a travel nursing agency and ask how.

Edwards anticipates being in New York for four to six weeks unless the situation changes and she needs to stay longer.