UPDATE: Oct. 5, 6:12 p.m.

The Amarillo Police Department reports that a 17-year-old who went missing in July has been found.

According to police, on Thursday, the teenager walked into the Amarillo Police Department and spoke with the investigator assigned to the case. Police said she was missing for 84 days.

“Thank you to everyone who called in tips and leads. We want to acknowledge the help from multiple agencies, including Lubbock PD and Sheriff, El Paso and DPS,” said APD.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen in northeast Amarillo on July 14.

According to a missing persons poster posted by the Amarillo Police Department Facebook page, the teenager was last seen going south in the Hamlet area in Amarillo at around 5 a.m. July 14.

According to the missing person’s flyer, she is described as 5’5 weighing around 135 pounds with bluish-green eyes, and bleach-blond hair with black highlights.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.