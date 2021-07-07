Amber Alert for 2 year old San Antonio male

Images of Kayden and Erik Stutzman from Amber Alert.

SAN ANTONIO– San Antonio officials released an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy on Wednesday around 12:51 p.m.

The San Antonio Police Department was looking for Kayden Matthew Stutzman, described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. Kayden weighs 25 pounds and stands at 3 feet tall.

Police were also looking for Erik Anthony Stutzman “in connection with his abduction.”

Erik was described as a white male, 28 years old, 5 feet 8 inches, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Amber Alert said, “The suspect is driving a gray 2019 Toyota Corolla with a Texas license plate number of N T Z 6 4 4 2.”

The suspect was last heard from in San Antonio.

Anyone with information can call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.