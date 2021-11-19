Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl missing from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO– An Amber Alert was issued for a 13-year-old girl last seen in the San Antonio area and authorities are looking for a 17-year-old in connection with her abduction.

Texas authorities believe Bella Martinez, 13, is in grave or immediate danger.

Bella was described as a white female, 5’4″, 170 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was wearing a black t-shirt with Ice Cube on it, black ripped jeans and black crocs with charms.

Police are also looking for Aryel Moreno, 17, in connection to Martinez’s abduction. He’s described as a white male, 5’7″, 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Moreno was seen driving a gold Chevy Impala with a dent on the right side passenger door.

If anyone has information, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.