AMBER Alert issued for 14-year-old girl out of Buda

BUDA, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday night for a 14-year-old girl last seen in Buda, Texas, southwest of Austin.

Hillary Salcedo, 14, was last seen in the 700 block of Rolling Hills at 7:30 p.m. on January 15, 2022, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Salcedo was wearing a blue jean jacket and a red shirt

The suspect, Hector Avila, 28, is a Hispanic male with multiple tattoos on his shoulder, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1.