ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has issued an endangered missing child alert for five-year-old Oreyana Clinton. Police say Oreyana was reported missing after her dad showed up to the HOPOB shelter at 1511 Gibson Blvd, drunk, without her.

She is described as 3-feet-tall, weighing 70 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and black jeans.

Police say her dad did not know where he last saw Oreyana. The last location Oreyana and her dad were seen together was at 51st and Central Ave trying to board a city bus. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.