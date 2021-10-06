AMBER ALERT: Missing girl out of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for Addilynn Carter out of Lubbock, Texas.

Addilynn was last seen walking south at County Road 1150 and County Road 6860 with Michael Luitjens (Hernandez) around 3:00-4:00p.m., according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The following is directly from the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children:

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Addilynn Hazel Carter, white, Female, 6-years-old, 10/12/2014, 4’00”, 45 LBS, brown hair, brown eyes, and wearing a pink graphic T-shirt and pink/black shorts.

Police are looking for Michael Luitjens, white, male, 23-years-old, 5’05”, 125 LBS, black hair, brown eyes, and wearing unkempt long wavy hair, a white Polo and gray skinny jeans, in connection with her abduction.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you know anything regarding this abduction, call the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1601.

