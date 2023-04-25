LUBBOCK, Texas – A non-profit organization, Missing Moms announced in a press release on Monday that Amber Smith, wife of Granger Smith will be speaking at its annual luncheon on May 13 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 2020 Broadway.

The Smith family lost their son to a tragedy a few years ago, and Ms. Smith will be sharing her story to let others know there is hope, said the press release. The purpose of this event is to lift up women who struggle on Mother’s Day.

The theme of this year’s sixth annual luncheon is “Through the Fire… Yet Not Consumed.”

“We are encouraging any woman that is missing their mom, missing a child, or missed out on becoming a mother, to attend this luncheon,” said Laura McGrew, President of Missing Moms.

The Missing Moms organization encourages women to bring their friends. The event is free for anyone, according to the press release. Participants must pre-register at missingmoms.org. If you are not able to attend, there will be a virtual option available.