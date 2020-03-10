Amid COVID-19 concerns, Big 12 bars media from locker rooms during conference tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference announced it would be taking preventative measures including closing off locker room access to media for the duration of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships in Kansas City due to the COVID-19 virus.

The following is the full press release from the Big 12 Conference:

The priority of the Big 12 Conference is to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus and its impact on hosting events in public spaces.

Therefore, the following preventive measures have been established in regards to media availability at Sprint Center and Municipal Auditorium.

Locker rooms will be closed to media. All formal, informal and one on one interviews will occur in the interview room with coaches and student-athletes seated on the dais. Media must sit in the provided chairs.

Media will be allowed to attend practices as currently prescribed but will be allowed no closer than behind the second row of the media seating section. Media may not stand on the baselines or behind the scorer’s table and team benches. Media may shoot video or pictures from the stands or upper photo area during practice sessions.

Media may not access the court at any time during the Championship. Photographers must stay in the photo boxes or on the sideline in front of the media section at the conclusion of games, including the Championship final. Arrangements will be made so that photographers can get a picture of the Championship team from this location.

The Big 12 Conference thanks you for your cooperation.