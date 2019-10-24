Breaking News
“Person of interest,” in Jeannie Quinn murder, Ricky Don Henderson, indicted on drug charge

Amid wintry blast, 18-wheeler crashes between Sudan and Muleshoe

Latest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on Highway 84 Thursday involving an 18-wheeler.

According to DPS, an 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound near the Lamb/Bailey County line when the vehicle hit a slick spot, lost control and hit the center median and ended up in the westbound lane.

Westbound traffic was completely blocked immediately following the crash, according to DPS.

DPS said one was injured in the crash.

For information on road conditions, go to DriveTexas.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar