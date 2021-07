PLAINVIEW, Texas — Plainview and Hale County provided a COVID-19 update on Tuesday, saying there was one new reported death, 23 cases and 20 new recoveries since its last report on June 27.

The new cases were current as of July 12 at 5:00 p.m. Plainview and Hale County collectively reported 6,210 total cases and 140 total deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been 6,058 people listed as recovered.

As of the time of the report, there were 12 active cases.