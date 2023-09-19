LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced on Tuesday morning that lawyer and civil rights advocate Anita Hill will be holding a lecture on campus on September 26.

According to a press release from the university, Hill’s lecture would “explore civil rights, Title IX and overcoming adversity,” and the event will be called “Speaking Truth to Power.”

The event will be hosted by the Office of the Dean of Students, Office for Student Civil Rights & Sexual Misconduct, Women’s & Gender Studies, Texas Tech University School of Law and Campus Access & Engagement.

If you would like to attend Hill’s lecture, you can RSVP here.