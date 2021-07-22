Annual School Supply Fundraiser to be hosted by The United Family July 22 through August 6

The following is a news release from The United Family.

LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE) — From July 22 to August 6, the United Family will once again partner with

Lubbock-area school districts to host a school supply drive for local students in need.



Just like in 2020, guests will be encouraged to donate at the register instead of purchasing school

supplies for donation barrels. This will allow guests to make a monetary donation of any amount at

the register when purchasing their groceries.



The United Family kicked off the fundraiser by providing each school district representative with a

gift card for $150 to do some shopping of their own.



“We are so proud to once again partner with our surrounding school districts to help raise money

for school supplies,” said Joe Womble, RVP for The United Family. “While new school supplies can

contribute to the excitement of a new school year, they can also be a point of financial stress for

many families. The money we raise will help ensure each child is offered equal opportunity for

success in the classroom this school year.”



School districts benefiting from the supply drive will include Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD,

Frenship ISD, Roosevelt ISD, Slaton ISD and Shallowater ISD.



Guests will be able to make donations at any United Supermarkets, Market Street or Amigos

location in Lubbock or Slaton. School personnel will use the donated funds to purchase supplies and

distribute to their students with the greatest need.

(This is a news release from The United Family.)