ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials held a press conference Sunday to provide an update on the ongoing investigation into four murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque.

Friday night, the fourth killing of a Muslim man since November happened in the area of Grand and Truman NE. The victim was ambushed and shot – just like the other three victims. APD has launched an online portal where people can submit anonymous tips relating to the murders.

Police said they were going to ramp up patrols near mosques and Muslim affiliated schools. They said these men were being targeted because of their race or religion.

“We have members of our Muslim community who are afraid to participate in everyday activities,” Mayor Tim Keller said. “They should never be afraid to do things like shopping, things like praying, things like going to school.”

The city offered assistance to anyone in the Muslim community who may be afraid to leave their home. They will deliver groceries or hot meals to those who contact 311.

APD released these photos of a vehicle suspected to be involved in shootings of Muslim men.

During Sunday’s press conference, APD released information on a vehicle of interest. They said if anyone in the community had any information related to any of these murders, they were asked to contact Albuquerque Crime Stoppers at505-843-STOP or the Albuquerque Police Department.