A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot near East Seventh and Neches Streets, Austin Police said. (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that occurred within three hours on Thursday morning.

The first shooting took place at the corner of East Seventh and Neches Streets in downtown Austin just after 3 a.m. Police said a woman is in the hospital after being shot. They did not know her condition as of 3:45 a.m.

Officers had to shut down the 600 block of Neches Street for the investigation.

The second shooting occurred at 4 a.m. in the 3900 block of N. Interstate 35, which is near East 40th Street in central Austin.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the face, Austin Police said. He’s now at the hospital. This scene is clear, according to officers.

Police said a third shooting happened just after 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Powell Ln. at a minimart. That’s between North Lamar Boulevard and Georgian Drive in north Austin.

Police said a man was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries. The scene is still active.

Austin police investigate a shooting in the 100 block of W. Powell Ln. in north Austin on Aug. 11, 2022. (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

APD did not release details about any suspects for the three shootings.

Another shooting, this one deadly, took place Wednesday night in southeast Austin. Police said they were called to the 2100 block of E. Oltorf St. between Burton Drive and Douglas Street at 9:09 p.m. An adult was taken to the hospital, where they died, APD said.

Information on possible suspects for Wednesday’s shooting was also not released.