Apple removes pro-Trump app Parler from App Store

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Apple has suspended right-wing app Parler from the App Store after reportedly failing to follow safety guidelines.

CNN’s Oliver Darcy reports the app will be removed until the issues are resolved.

“Parler has not upheld its commitment to moderate and remove harmful or dangerous content encouraging violence and illegal activity, and is not in compliance with the App Store Review Guidelines,” Apple wrote in a letter sent to Parler, according to Darcy.

Here is the letter Apple sent Parler: "Parler has not upheld its commitment to moderate and remove harmful or dangerous content encouraging violence and illegal activity, and is not in compliance with the App Store Review Guidelines." pic.twitter.com/qZOeDAdyUQ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 10, 2021

Parler is an American microblogging and social networking service.

It has a significant user base of President Donald Trump supporters, conservatives, conspiracy theorists, and right-wing extremists.

On Friday, Google announced it suspended Parler from the Google Play Store.

“We’re aware of continued posting in the Parler app that seeks to incite ongoing violence in the U.S.” a Google Spokesperson wrote, in part, in a statement posted Friday.

This after a mob of President Donald Trump supporters violently attacked the U.S. Capitol earlier this week.