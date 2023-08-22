LUBBOCK, Texas – With the school year in full swing, school districts across Texas are experiencing staff shortages. Many are wondering if Lubbock area schools are experiencing any staff shortages.

EverythingLubbock.com asked school districts in the Hub City if they are experiencing a staff shortage at the beginning of the school year.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD said it was not experiencing a staff shortage and is fully staffed.

Frenship ISD said its human resources department has done a phenomenal job in recruiting and filling open positions. However, Frenship ISD has three teacher positions that have not been filled yet. The district said those positions had “just recently become vacant.”

Frenship’s human resources department is working to have those classes covered with retired teachers or substitutes who are qualified to teach the subject areas. “We do not anticipate those positions being open long,” Frenship said.

Frenship added that it has support staff positions available such as groundskeepers and work aides. The district has seen multiple candidates apply for the open positions and are currently in the process of interviewing candidates to fill those vacancies.

Lubbock ISD said its “greatest areas of concern are paraprofessionals and police officers.” The school district said it has plans to cover those vacancies while they search for qualified applicants, but did not detail what the plans were.