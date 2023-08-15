LUBBOCK, Texas – Three people fled a residence after two shots were fired during an argument, said a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of 43rd Street in reference to shots fired on Thursday. The victim told police he and the suspect were at the victim’s house drinking, said the report. The victim got into an argument with another person at the house and the suspect got involved, the report said.

The suspect went into his vehicle and came back with his firearm, said the report. The victim went inside his house before the suspect fired two shots at him, said the report. The report said the suspect used a 9mm to shoot at the victim.

The victim’s neighbor was outside at the time of the incident and said the suspect and two other people drove off in a car together after the shots were fired, according to the report.

Police said the suspect was not found and no evidence was found around the area.