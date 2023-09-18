LUBBOCK, Texas – Jasminmonae Shante Franklin, 23, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Sunday, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Officers were dispatched to a house on West 6th Place for a stabbing. Upon arrival, documents said officers made contact with the victim who had a stab wound on her shoulder. Records said there was a bloody knife lying in the front yard.

According to records, Franklin and the victim got into an argument. Franklin told officers that the two began to push each other. The victim hit Franklin in the face with her fist when Franklin decided to get a knife from the kitchen counter and stab the victim, according to court records.

The victim was transported to the University Medical Center emergency room for treatment, court records said.

As of Monday, Franklin remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $45,000 bond.