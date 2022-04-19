EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Charles King Jr., 49, attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico when a drug-sniffing dog alerted border officers to his vehicle.

Border officers searched the vehicle and found close to 11 pounds of fentanyl in the vehicle’s driveshaft.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested King on Feb. 20, 2020, at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona.

King, of Tempe, Arizona, later pleaded guilty to importing fentanyl into the United States from Mexico.

Earlier this month, a federal judge sentenced King to 48 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.