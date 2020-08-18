Arkansas authorities find body, vehicle matching missing Kansas woman

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — The Crittenden County Sheriff Department said a body believed to be a missing Kansas woman was found in a vehicle Tuesday.

The vehicle, with the remains inside, were found inside a shipping container in a field off Interstate 55 in eastern Arkansas.

A credit card with Marilane Carter’s name was found in the car, they said.

Marilane Carter, 36, from Kansas, was last heard from while she was in the Memphis area, her family told police.

Carter was last seen more than two weeks ago as she was driving through the Mid-South on the way to Birmingham. Family and law enforcement have been searching the area for days, most recently in the Mississippi River.

The sheriff’s office says positive identification of the body is still pending.

No foul play is suspected, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was Carter’s uncle who initially found the shipping container. They said Carter’s family came to the Memphis area over the weekend to search for her, and everyone returned home except her uncle.

Tuesday morning he was driving and walking around the area where Carter’s phone was last pinged. He stumbled upon three big containers in a field, and the door on one of the containers was opened, authities said.

He looked inside and found a vehicle matching the description of Carter’s vehicle, they said. He also found a body inside the car.

He then called the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department.