LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Arrington Press Office:

WASHINGTON, DC— Today, Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX-19) visited Abilene, TX to thank the Mesquite Heat Fire First Responders who risked their safety to protect the people of the Big Country and meet with Superintendents to discuss security measures in our schools.

This morning, Rep. Arrington received a briefing from the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and Fire Chief Ricky Bishop, Gary Young, and Craig Griffis on the Mesquite Heat fire that ravaged Taylor County late last week.

Rep. Arrington had the opportunity to meet with Taylor County First Responders and thank them for the courage, bravery, and selflessness they showed as they fought to contain the fire and protect their community.

“Thank you to our brave first responders for protecting our communities from the wildfires that have blazed across the Big Country since last Tuesday,” said Rep. Arrington. “After today’s visit, I am reminded of God’s promise of how beauty always rises from the ashes. As these heroes fight to contain this fire fully, please join me in praying for those who have suffered loss. God bless the Big Country, and God Bless our first responders!”

Rep. Arrington also met with Superintendents from Wylie and Abilene School Districts and Craig Bessent, the Assistant Superintendent of School Operations & Chairman of the Texas School Safety Center Board. In the wake of the tragedy in Uvalde, TX, Rep. Arrington spoke with these officials about school security measures and the importance of providing resources to harden schools, train teachers and students, and equip local law enforcement to stop school violence before it happens.

“As a parent of elementary-aged children, yesterday’s tragedy in Uvalde is unthinkable. In speaking with the Abilene and Wylie Superintendents and the Chairman of the Texas School Safety Center Board, it’s clear that we must continue to be diligent to identify high-risk individuals, harden the security of our schools, bolster our local law enforcement, and protect the rights of teachers, school administrators, and all law-abiding citizens to arm themselves against such threats,” said Rep. Arrington.

Rep. Arrington also joined Newsmax to discuss the Uvalde shooting and share the concerns of his constituents, teachers, and law enforcement. Click here or watch below:

###

Congressman Jodey Arrington is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives serving the Nineteenth Congressional District of Texas. He serves as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.