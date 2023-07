LUBBOCK, Texas — Yvette Hernandez-Martinez, 33, has been arrested for several counts of felony arson, said Lubbock Fire Department on Wednesday.

LFR said it responded to numerous fence and dumpster fires from the 2000 block of 38th Street to the 1700 block of 44th Street starting at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to the Fire Marshal’s Office at (806) 775-2646. Hernandez-Martinez was booked into the Lubbock County Jail, LFR said.