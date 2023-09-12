LUBBOCK, Texas – Tickets are still available for Asleep at the Wheel’s performance in Plainview for the Jimmy Dean Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, September 16 on the Wayland Baptist University campus at 7:00 p.m., said a press release.

General admission tickets are $40 and will be available here. If seats are still available, tickets will be sold at the door on the night of the performance.

“It’s going to be a great night of music,” said Mike Melcher, who represents the community as an event co-chair. “It just doesn’t get any better than this in Plainview, Texas. Asleep at the Wheel is legendary. What a way to cap off the Jimmy Dean Music & Arts Festival.

The festival will be a day-long event that will include more than 50 vendors participating in a free arts and crafts fair with outdoor music, food and beverage vendors and a kids area.

If you would like to purchase tickets, visit the website here.