PLAINVIEW, Texas — Asleep at the Wheel, known for their Western swing music for more than 50 years, is set to headline the third annual Jimmy Dean Music & Arts Festival at Wayland Baptist University.

“It doesn’t get any better than having Asleep at the Wheel in Plainview, Texas,” said Amber McCloud, Wayland’s event co-chair.

The Jimmy Dean Music & Arts Festival is set for September 16 at Laney Center and concludes with musical performances in Harral Auditorium.

“You better get your tickets early because they are going to go quickly. The best will go first.” said McCloud.