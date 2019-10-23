Astros fans keeping the faith, including Mattress Mack

HOUSTON (Nexstar)— It wasn’t the World Series start Astros fans hoped for, but fans remain faithful heading into Game 2 tonight.

The Astros dropped Game 1 to the Washington Nationals 5-4 Tuesday night. It’s familiar territory for this Astros team. They also lost the first game of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees, but went on to win that series in six games.

“We always lose Game 1. It pumps them up,” Astros fan Kevin Stinson said.

“We gave it a really good shot,” fan Rachel Gottschalk added. “I thought we were going to get it in the end, but we’ll get it tomorrow — I’m 100% certain.”

Nationals fans were just as excited to steal home-field advantage.

“Getting the first win out of the way on the road is amazing,” fan Doug Buzalsky said.

Mattress Mack relishing in Astros run

Mattress Mack takes pictures with fans ahead of Game 1 of the World Series on Oct. 22, 2019 in Houston. (KXAN Photo/Wes Rapaport)

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale was at the ballpark, stopping for photos with fans. The Houston furniture store owner made national news during Hurricane Harvey when he turned his business into a shelter.

Mattress Mack has a lot riding on this game in more ways than one. He bet $3.5 million on his hometown Astros to win the World Series. He also runs a promotion where if fans buy a mattress during the season and the Astros win the World Series, they get their money back.

On Tuesday, Mattress Mack hosted dozens of veterans at the game.

“These are my people you know,” he said of the Houston community. “These are my people.”

Painting the corners

You might hear of pitchers painting the corners during a game, but prior to Game 1, a dapper-dressed man named Opie stood on the field behind home plate with an actual brush in hand.

“I do the official painting for the World Series winner since 2003, so I have worked all over,” Opie said.

“But this one is a little extra special.”

That’s because Opie is a Houston native.

“I prefer to just take some photos and take them back and put something together, but this is the World Series and it is festive and I thought it would be fun, why not and bring something out and paint live and we will see how it goes.”

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Houston. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. The series then heads to Washington D.C. for Game 3.

Steffi Lee, Todd Bynum and Jonathan Thomas contributed to this report.