At least 1 hurt in Killeen mall shooting, police haven’t found gunman yet

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting Tuesday night at the Killeen Mall. The mall was evacuated, according to the Killeen Police Department, and officers are still looking for the shooter.

Police say around 7:17 p.m., a caller reported a “shots disturbance” at the mall, which is located off I-14 near South WS Young Drive. Officers upgraded the incident to an active shooter situation.

The victim, who was shot multiple times, was taken to Baylor Scott & White. Police said in an update the victim was conscious and breathing.

The suspect was described as a white man, who is about six feet tall. He had on a white beanie, white mask and dark clothing, Killeen PD said.

Killeen PD asked people to stay clear from the area. A shelter in place was ordered at the mall, and police worked to get people out safely.

Officers report hundreds of people in the mall when the shooting occurred. As of 9:30 p.m., police are not aware of any other injuries.

Families were able to pick up loved ones at a designated pickup point on the west side of the mall.

Killeen PD asked anyone with more details or video of the incident to call the department at (254) 501-8830 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.