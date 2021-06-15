At least 2 dead after shooting at Alabama manufacturing plant, shooter dead

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (NewsNation Now) — At least two people are dead and two are injured after an employee began firing at an Alabama manufacturing plant Tuesday morning, law enforcement said.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith confirmed to NewsNation affiliate WHNT an employee began shooting at the Mueller Co. plant around 2:30 a.m. local time.

The shooter was later found dead in a vehicle in Guntersville from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Smith confirmed.

Smith said there is no further threat to the industrial park. WHNT crews on the scene reported seeing Albertville and Boaz Police, along with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, at the plant on Industrial Blvd.

Mueller, headquartered in Chattanooga, has 11 plants across the U.S. and Canada including the one in Albertville, which employs more than 400 people.

The City of Albertville says it’s one of the area’s largest employers and has been in operation for more than 45 years. Millions of fire hydrants have been manufactured at the plant, leading to the city becoming known as the “Fire Hydrant Capital” of the world.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

NewsNation affiliate WHNT contributed to this report.