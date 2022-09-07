AUSTIN, Texas — Early Wednesday morning, concerned travelers sat in a pitch dark terminal, awaiting an end to a power outage with no estimated time of arrival for restoration at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) on Wednesday.

One Lubbock flight, set to leave at 6:45 a.m. from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport and arrive at AUS at 8:00 a.m., was cancelled, according to a flight tracker.

According to a tweet from AUS, the outage began around 4:53 a.m. and no cause was yet determined.

Travelers were told to follow instructions from airport staff and “be cautious” until the issue had been resolved.

Passengers at AUS were told around 5:30 a.m. that no flights would be departing as Austin Energy assessed the outage and to expect delays.

Three hours later, the Austin airport announced that power had been restored.

This came a day after the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and Public Utility Commission of Texas (ERCOT) and Texas Governor Greg Abbott had met to discuss “implementation of grid reforms to ensure reliability and stability.”

ERCOT said the grid’s position was strong approaching the fall season.