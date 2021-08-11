Austin ISD in-person class enrollment rises after mask mandate, virtual learning deadline extended

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District officials say more families are switching to in-person learning after the superintendent and board of trustees voted to require masks for all students and staff this fall.

On Monday, the superintendent announced the mask mandate, which explicitly defies Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order which prohibits school districts from requiring masks for students.

By Tuesday, a district spokesperson said 350 parents re-enrolled their children for in-person learning after first indicating they would be pursuing the virtual option.

As a result, the district has pushed the deadline to accept or deny the virtual instruction option to Friday, August 13 at 11:59 p.m. The district has continually stated that they want as many students to be learning in-person as possible, saying it is the most effective way for kids to grasp academic concepts.

Austin ISD is expected to share the total amount of students opting for virtual instruction later this afternoon. This is a developing story which will be updated throughout the day as more information comes in.

