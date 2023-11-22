Editor’s Note: The video at the top of this story shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin has been named one of the best cities in the world for students in a new study.

The Campus Advisor released its list of ‘Top 50 Student Cities in the World’ for 2023.

Austin ranked 41st on the list and sixth among cities in the U.S. Boston ranked highest for any American city, at 11th.

The study’s rankings were determined based on a number of factors, including student friendliness, cost of living, nightlife, public transportation, amenities and safety. Each city was scored out of 5 in each category, and scores were then combined into an overall score out of 5.

Austin received the highest score in the nightlife category, with a score of 4.31 out of 5. The lowest score came in the cost of living category, at 3.1 out of 5. Austin’s overall score was 3.92 out of 5, placing it ahead of international cities including Tokyo, Paris and Milan.

Here are the top 10 cities for students, according to the rankings:

Melbourne, Australia (4.68 out of 5) Berlin, Germany (4.63) Newcastle, United Kingdom (4.58) Brno, Czechia (4.55) Seoul, South Korea (4.53) Vienna, Austria (4.52) Galway, Ireland (4.47) Warsaw, Poland (4.46) Montreal, Canada (4.45) Singapore, Singapore (4.42)

The Campus Advisor said the overall mission of the rankings is “to help future students make a more informed decision about what university will be the best fit for them, and allow students to better prepare for the next chapter in their life.”