Authorities confirm two dead after plane crash in Magnolia Springs

UPDATE (6:18 PM) — WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown spoke to Foley Fire Chief, Joey Darby, about the plane crash.
Darby says they arrived on scene at 4:23 PM to a downed aircraft that could have possibly impacted a house and several vehicles.
The fire was fully extinguished and there were no reported injuires to the residents of the home. However, the home and vehicles were massively damaged.
UPDATE (6:06 PM) — Deputies say the plane was identified to be a US Naval aircraft.
UPDATE (5:16 PM) — According to authorities, two are dead following the plane crash.
UPDATE (5:13 PM) — The District Attorney is on scene as well.
UPDATE (5:00 PM) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office sent out a tweet regarding the plane crash report.
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Authorities say a plane crashed in the Foley area off County Road 55 near Mansion Street Friday afternoon.
Sources say a structure also caught fire.
This is a developing story.
The aerial shots are from pilot, Brandon Ressinger, as he flew over the crash site.
BJ Johnson provided WKRG News 5 with video of the house fire.
