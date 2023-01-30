MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is still searching for the family of a special needs boy found yesterday.

According to MPD, on Sunday, January 29, officers found the young man unattended near Ward Street and Shandon Avenue. Officers said he is non-verbal and is unable to communicate; he’s believed to be between the age of 13 and 17.

MPD confirmed Monday that the child is safe in the care of Child Protective Services until he can be reunited with family. Anyone with information is asked to call 432-685-7108.