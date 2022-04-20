LUBBOCK, Texas — In light of Autism Awareness Month, local groups came together to host events that support the autism community in Lubbock.

On Wednesday, Caprock Behavioral Services (CBS) with the Autism Academy announced facility upgrades during its “Groundbreaking Ceremony” on 66th and Milwaukee.

“We are going to be building a new facility to house the Lubbock Autism Academy- that will be over 35,000 sq. feet,” said Dana Daniel, the CEO of CBS.

Daniel said the academy hopes to grow in its multi-disciplinary services, including occupational and speech therapy, in addition to applied behavior analysis.

“We’re going to have more outdoor areas- two dedicated playgrounds and then additional classrooms for kids to be able to come to our center,” she explained.

Currently, the Autism Academy serves 52 children. With the new building, it will be able to accommodate an additional 20 to 30 families.

Daniel said she had no idea when this project would be complete.

The annual Burkhart Walk for Autism is also coming up, Daniel said.

The event will be held Sunday, April 24 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

“It’s the first walk that we will have in three years. COVID completely shut us down,” said Jennifer Hamrick, the co-director of the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research.

The Burkhart Center said it expects around 2,500 people to attend.

“We’ll have inflatables, games… a lot of resources. We’ve got student organizations that come in–different, local providers,” Hamrick said.

Registration for the event is free, and donations are welcome, Hamrick added.

She said the annual walk is the biggest fundraiser the Burkhart Center hosts each year.

The group shattered all previous records, raising more than $50,000 ahead of this year’s walk.

Most importantly, Hamrick said, “Being able to have this huge community presence… I think that’s very beneficial for families that might be seeking help.”

To donate or register for the Burkhart Walk for Autism 2022, click here.