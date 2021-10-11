Baby food recalled at Walmart for high levels of arsenic

LUBBOCK, Texas– Maple Island Inc. and the FDA issued a voluntary recall Friday for three lots of its Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal that it manufactures for Walmart.

The recall was a result of a routine sampling program by the FDA, which found that a sample from 3 production lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal tested above the requirement for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

The specific Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal 8 oz. lots being recalled were sold after April 5, 2021, and include:

Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.

Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022

Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

No illnesses due to the products have been reported and no other production lots are affected.

Walmart has since pulled the products from its store shelves. You can find out more information about the recall here.

(WKBN and Michael Reiner contributed to this report.)