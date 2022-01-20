Ballet Lubbock to present Dallas Black Dance Theatre at Buddy Holly Hall

This February, Ballet Lubbock is set to host Dallas Black Dance Theatre for a one-night performance at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences on Saturday the 5th.

“We intentionally sought them out because of their stellar reputation,” said Yvonne Racz Key, artistic director for Ballet Lubbock. “This caliber of contemporary dance is not something you can see everyday. It will be an athletic, artistic, and inspirational performance.”

Now in their 45th season, Dallas Black Dance Theatre is an internationally recognized professional dance company, bringing to Lubbock contemporary dance at its highest level of artistic excellence.

“It is a rare opportunity for a professional dance company to come to Lubbock,” said Nicholas Dragga, executive director for Ballet Lubbock. “This is a partnership that we have been working on since 2019 and we’re excited to have them join us in February.”

Tickets for Dallas Black Dance Theatre are now on sale and can be purchased at balletlubbock.org or by calling the Buddy Holly Hall Box Office at 806.792.8339.

(Press release provided by Ballet Lubbock)