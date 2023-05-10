LUBBOCK, Texas – Friends of Xavier Caballero will hold a candlelight vigil and balloon release to honor Caballero and Melodi Boivin as well as their kids Marcellus Boivin, Lezlie Caballero and their unborn child that were killed in a head on collision on Saturday May, 6. The event will be on Wednesday May 10 at 8:00 p.m. behind Estacado High School.

Friends of Xavier Caballero, Samiah Walker and Dylan Smith who are organizing the event, encouraged everyone attending to wear red or white and to bring a red balloon. The red is to symbolize love and white to symbolize eternity, according to Walker.

Walker and Smith met Caballero in the JROTC and law program at Estacado High School. Walker recalled Caballero was “a very big part of the JROTC and Law program.” Smith said Caballero “changed people’s lives,” and that he was “the person to go to for support and to lead the team.” Walker said the vigil and balloon release is at the school because if Caballero were to “choose a place, that’s where it would’ve been.”

Smith said their former JROTC instructor, Ricky Smith will be sharing a few words. Walker and Smith added that there will be an opportunity to speak for those who are wanting to share a few words and celebrate who the family was.