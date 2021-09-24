Bar fight, shooting leads to police chase, ends in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department provided an update on an overnight shooting at CC’s Bar and Grill that ended in a police chase.

The call came in slightly after midnight on Friday, for reports of shots fired at CC’s Bar and Grill.

According to police, the fight broke out in the bar and that caused management to throw people out.

Four of the individuals got into a vehicle and drove to the front of the building, at which point shots were fired. Police said Ruben Sandoval, 34, was shot.

Several LPD officers and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies quickly responded to the scene and were led on a short pursuit of the suspect.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested by LCSO for leading officers on the pursuit, and a passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Sandoval was taken to University Medical Center with non-serious injuries, according to Lubbock Police.

The name of the suspect was not yet released. This is a developing story, Please check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.