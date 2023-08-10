ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Representatives from Bat World Sanctuary in Weatherford came to the mall of Abilene Wednesday to assess the situation and safely remove bats that were outside of one of the main entrances of the building.

The Big Country Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and the Abilene Animal Control Office removed seven of the bats on Tuesday near Ulta. Wildlife officials shared that the bats were likely looking for a place to escape from the heat and raise their new offspring.

Bat World Sanctuary installed a one-way valve with netting at the entry point where the bats got into the building. This will allow them to leave but will prevent them from getting back in. Big Country Wildlife told KTAB/KRBC that this type of removal process is a more humane way to remove the bats from the property and keep the community safe.

The bats will be quarantined and vaccinated, and then Big Country Wildlife will safely release them back into the wild. Jennifer with Big Country Wildlife shared that they removed a total of 181 bats on Wednesday, August 9.