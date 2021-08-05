‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton, wrestler and member of Midnight Express, dead at 62

Professional wrestler Bobby Eaton, seen here facing off against George South, Jr. in June of 2007, was found dead on Wednesday. (Thom Brewer/WFXR)

(WFXR) – Professional wrestler “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton was found dead Wednesday morning. His sister, Debbie Eaton Lewis, confirmed his death in a Facebook post on Thursday morning.

Eaton was hospitalized last month after suffering a fall that injured his hip and hand. He had reportedly been treated in recent years for congestive heart failure. A cause of death has not been released.

Eaton was best known as a tag team specialist and wrestled for some of the biggest promotions in the country.

As part of the “Midnight Express” with partners Dennis Condrey and Stan Lane, Eaton was part of sold-out shows at some of the biggest venues in America. The team held multiple championships in many regions.

During his almost 40-year career, Eaton was known as a man of few words, often leaving his talking to his “manager,” Jim Cornette. He appeared frequently in the Virginia area for Jim Crockett Promotions and later World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

Eaton was 62 years old. He is survived by his three children. His wife, Donna Eaton, passed away in June from cancer.

Some of Eaton’s colleagues from the ring took to Twitter to mourn his loss.

“So Sad And Sorry To Hear About My Close Friend And One Of The All Time Greats, Bobby Eaton!” wrote professional wrestler Ric Flair, also an alum of Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW. “Beautiful Bobby And The Midnight Express Were One Of The Greatest Tag Teams In The History Of The Business! Rest In Peace!”

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson said he’ll treasure the times he spent with Bobby. “If there were a kinder, gentler person I would sure love to meet them,” Anderson wrote in a statement shared to social media.

Wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler, too, lamented the passing of Eaton, but also wrestling promoter and manager Bert Prentice, who died the same day.

“What a sad day yesterday,” Lawler wrote on Thursday. “Lost two great friends and Wrestling Legends. Beautiful Bobby Eaton and Bert Prentice. No words…rest in peace my friends.”