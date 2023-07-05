LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock ranked number 16 in Tree Triagle’s study of cities that are most likely to kill plants in the U.S.

The study said that on average, homeowners in America will spend $127 on plants a year, but not everyone will keep them alive. The study found that one in six Americans kill every plant they grow. 9 in 10 plants are killed from over or underwatering.

45% of American homeowners feel overwhelmed by lawn maintenance, according to the study. 58% of people are surprised how much lawn care costs. 46% of American homeowners have had their yard damaged by severe weather, the average cost to fix the outdoor damage was $2,507.

The city that was most likely to kill plants was Spokane, Washington, according to the study. Irving, Garland, and Plano, Texas were Texas cities among the top 30 cities most likely to kill plants.

The study surveyed 1,044 homeowners in America from 18 to 47 years-old, living in different types of residences. The respondents were 49% male, 50% female and 1% non-binary. The study also analyzed Google search volume of 1,334 terms related to plant care during a three year period.