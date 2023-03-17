LUBBOCK, Texas — March Madness is in full swing, and Lubbock has plenty of sports bars where you can enjoy the games.

With the help of our viewers, EverythingLubbock.com created a list of the best sports bars in Lubbock to watch March Madness. We asked the KLBK and KAMC audiences on social media, about the best sports bars in Lubbock.

Here are the most popular responses.

Cujo’s

Cujo’s is currently offering discounted food and drinks with their March Madness specials.

Location: 5811 4th Street

Shotzy’s Bar and Grill

Shotzy’s has a happy hour every day from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: 3300 82nd Suite C

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Lubbock

Their ice cold domestic pints are $3.75 on weekends!

Location: 5510 4th Street Suite 280

The Silver Bullet

This sports bar has a karaoke bar, where you can sing and dance all night long. They have a happy hour daily from opening – 7:00 p.m.

Location: 5145 Aberdeen Ave.

Caprock Cafe

This sports bar is the “best place to have a beer,” according to their Facebook page.

Locations: 3405 34th Street and 5217 82nd Street, Unit 109

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings introduced two new sauces: Buffalo Ranch and Honey Garlic.

Locations: 8212 University Ave, 6320 19th St, and 7638 82nd St.

Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux

This Louisiana-inspired restaurant offers scratch-made dishes and an extensive beer and drink list, according to their Facebook page.

Location: 2630 W Loop 289

Twin Peaks

This Texas based chain has five dollar margaritas all day every day!

Location: 6012 Marsha Sharp Fwy.

Texas Café & Bar, The Original “Spoon”

This local Lubbock bar has large three topping pizzas for $13.99 every Thursday.

Location: 3604 50th Street.

BAR EO, LLC.