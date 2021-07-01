Best sunscreen, allergy remedies, and other top “over the counter guide” items

HOUSTON (KIAH) Sunscreen is trending right now. It’s among the items in an annual report called the Over-the-Counter Guide that lists the top products pharmacists recommend. 

Here are this year’s top picks for 10 different ailments, or other things you might encounter . . .

1.  Headaches . . . Tylenol.  Yes, they recommend it over Advil.

2.  For allergies . . . Claritin.  And for kids, Children’s Claritin.

3.  The best sunscreen . . . Neutrogena.

4.  The best thing for bug bites or bee stings . . . a product called After Bite.

5.  For coughs . . . a cough suppressant called Delsym that comes in an orange box.  And #1 for kids is Dimetapp.

6.  If you get the flu . . . Theraflu.

7.  The best multivitamins . . . Centrum.

8.  The best pregnancy test . . . First Response.

9.  The best over-the-counter option for acne . . . Differin Gel. 

10.  The best hand sanitizer . . . Purell.  

