Big change coming to the 806, no more 7-digit local calls

LUBBOCK, Texas — Those who live in the “806” have been able to skip the 806 when dialing local numbers – using only seven digits. The Public Utility Commission of Texas announced on Tuesday that the 806 area code and many others will soon require full 10-digit dialing for “all local calls.”

The PUC said 988 has been approved as a way of reaching the National Suicide Hotline in much the same way 911 is a quick way to reach emergency help. Some codes nationwide have 988 as the local prefix, such as 806-988-xxxx.

The PUC said, “April 24, 2021 marks the beginning of a ‘permissive dialing period’ in which callers in those area codes can still complete a call with seven-digit dialing. When that period expires on October 24, 2021, only calls dialed with ten digits will be connected.”

After October 24, any local call made with seven digits instead of 10 will not be connected. The PUC said automated systems including home security systems, fax machines, speed dialers and others will need to be reprogrammed.

Until 988 is ready (and even after it is in effect), callers can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The full list of area codes announced by the Texas PUC on Tuesday were: 254, 361, 409, 806, 830, 915, and 940.