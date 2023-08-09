Dallas (KDAF) — After a long anticipated wait, Dallas has spoken!
The 2023 Big Tex Choice Award finalists have officially been announced. The choices sure are mouth-watering! Once a list of 19 savory and 17 sweet contenders, it has now been narrowed down to the final countdown.
“…. these semi-finalist contenders are one step closer to the main event, where they will compete for one of three winning titles: “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” and “Most Creative,” State Fair of Texas said.
Who are you rooting for?
2023 Sweet Finalists