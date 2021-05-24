Bill heads to Abbott’s desk to combine Texas Tech and Midwestern State University

AUSTIN — House Bill 1522, a bill that aims to merge Midwestern State University, located in Wichita Falls, into the Texas Tech University System, is on its way to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk.

According to the bill, the Texas Tech Board of Regents will be managing Midwestern State, and degrees awarded to Midwestern State University students will be done the same after the transfer.

Regarding administration and courses, graduate and undergraduate-level courses will be offered by Midwestern State University, according to the bill.

Along with management, the Texas Tech University System will run all things regarding Midwestern State University campus, including buildings, property and equipment, according to the bill.