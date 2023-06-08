LUBBOCK, Texas — Blue Bell has announced that its new ice cream flavor Java Jolt is now in stores Thursday.

Java Jolt combines Blue Bell coffee ice cream with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl.

“The coffee fudge swirl adds an extra jolt of flavor. And the dark chocolate chunks are a

delicious complement to the ice cream. We think coffee lovers will be very pleased with

this combination,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell.

Java Jolt is available in pint size for a limited time.