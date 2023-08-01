ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M.– The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the two people killed in a Portales shooting on Sunday.

According to a press release from RCSO, officers were called to home in the 1900 block Westview Garnet Road in reference to possible gunshot victims. The press release also said when officers arrived they found the bodies of Elisa Aleman, who was shot “several times in the torso” and a Aurelio Flores, who suffered “self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head.

RCSO said Aleman and Flores would be taken to Office of the Medical Investigator for autopsies.