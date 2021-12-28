Body found near Seguin identified as teen missing since October

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Human remains found near Seguin last Monday have been identified as a teenager who’s been missing since late October. His death is being considered a homicide.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said it was alerted Monday by Texas Rangers that the body belonged to Benjamin “Tank” Loera, 16, from Vanderbilt, Texas.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers have been investigating Loera’s disappearance since Oct. 26. His death was ruled a homicide, according to Guadalupe County.

Three people are currently in custody in Jackson County. Their charges relate to Loera’s disappearance, Guadalupe County said. More charges are expected in the coming days.

Loera’s body was found decomposed on Dec. 20 in the area of FM 1117 at the Guadalupe River bridge. It was sent for an autopsy after it was discovered. At the time, law enforcement said it couldn’t determine how long the body had been there.